17 Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

17 Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.33. 36,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $125.32 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

