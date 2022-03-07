17 Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,680 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,680 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MUFG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.86. 77,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,434. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $6.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.