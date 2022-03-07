17,719 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 17,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,681,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,614,000 after acquiring an additional 285,693 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,170,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,374,000 after buying an additional 321,100 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 910,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 18,768 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 361,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,633,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after purchasing an additional 28,344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,604,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,403,305. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.25.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

