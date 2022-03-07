1,800 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $571,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.58.

TER stock opened at $111.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.51 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.93%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

