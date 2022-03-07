18,692 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,692 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,189,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 3,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,096 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $165.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.07. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.92 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.18.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.23, for a total value of $203,959.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.99, for a total value of $2,619,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,943 shares of company stock valued at $11,907,403.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

