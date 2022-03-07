$195.67 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) to report $195.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $200.18 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $191.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $787.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $813.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $843.72 million, with estimates ranging from $838.30 million to $849.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

HTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 482,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,186,816. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

