$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) to report $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year sales of $8.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.42 billion to $9.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS.

BHF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $47.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.48. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.41 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.35.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

