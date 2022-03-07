$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) to report $2.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. United Rentals reported sales of $2.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year sales of $10.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.80 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.18 billion to $12.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.27.

URI traded down $11.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $305.41. 16,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $282.20 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.51 and a 200 day moving average of $342.77.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.