$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $12.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.34 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

NASDAQ STX traded down $3.09 on Wednesday, reaching $100.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,208. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.04. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $70.53 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock worth $219,959,796. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

