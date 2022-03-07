2,009 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Purchased by Northern Capital Management Inc.

Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,904 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy stock opened at $105.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average of $101.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

