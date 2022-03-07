$21.63 Million in Sales Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) to announce $21.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.45 million to $22.80 million. OptiNose reported sales of $16.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year sales of $73.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.59 million to $75.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $107.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $109.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 939.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 156,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPTN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,399. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.65.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

