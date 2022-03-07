$23.95 Million in Sales Expected for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.51 million. Community Healthcare Trust posted sales of $21.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $100.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.80 million to $106.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $112.83 million, with estimates ranging from $101.40 million to $123.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 284.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 93,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,424. Community Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 203.49%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

