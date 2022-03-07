$29.45 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.79 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $22.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $141.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $149.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,001,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $43,861.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 423.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

OM opened at $43.10 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Outset Medical (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.