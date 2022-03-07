$309.83 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) to post sales of $309.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.00 million and the highest is $310.79 million. Viavi Solutions posted sales of $303.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $41,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,890 shares of company stock worth $299,637. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after buying an additional 822,231 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,232,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,808,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,573 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after purchasing an additional 970,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after purchasing an additional 494,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

VIAV traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,390. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

