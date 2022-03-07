35,908 Shares in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 88.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000.

BATS EDEN opened at €92.82 ($104.29) on Monday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 1-year low of €54.51 ($61.25) and a 1-year high of €71.11 ($79.90). The company has a 50 day moving average of €101.66 and a 200-day moving average of €108.08.

