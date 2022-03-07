$393.24 Million in Sales Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) will post $393.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $366.14 million to $413.70 million. Green Dot reported sales of $379.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $330.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Shares of GDOT opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. Green Dot has a 12-month low of $24.37 and a 12-month high of $54.90.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Green Dot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,762,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,189,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,094,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

