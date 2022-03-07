3i Group (LON:III) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,071.50

3i Group Plc (LON:III – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,071.50 ($14.38) and last traded at GBX 1,073.50 ($14.40), with a volume of 205013 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,155 ($15.50).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($24.69) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,370.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,356.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of £10.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

