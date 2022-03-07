$4.17 Billion in Sales Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) will report $4.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.05 billion and the highest is $4.35 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $17.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.39 billion to $18.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.25 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded up $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $58.31. 228,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,633. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $39.17 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

