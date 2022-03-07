$4.53 EPS Expected for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $4.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.54 and the lowest is $4.52. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $18.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.88 to $19.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.05 to $20.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share.

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ARW traded down $3.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.94. 12,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,070. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.51. Arrow Electronics has a 1 year low of $96.74 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.