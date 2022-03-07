44 Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 165.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $302.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

