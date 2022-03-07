44 Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,263 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Progressive by 22.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $107.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

