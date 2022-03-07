50,000 Shares in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 372,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 223,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

