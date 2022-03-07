5,378 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $176.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $166.04 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

