$55.84 Million in Sales Expected for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) will report $55.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.37 million. Phreesia posted sales of $41.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year sales of $211.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.59 million to $211.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $263.15 million, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $265.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

PHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $72.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Phreesia from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.15. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

