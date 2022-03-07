6,909 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after acquiring an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after acquiring an additional 418,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,340,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after acquiring an additional 269,538 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.73. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

