8,719 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.27. 724,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,829,834. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

