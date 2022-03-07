8,750 Shares in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,665,000 after buying an additional 254,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,274,000 after buying an additional 239,868 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 503,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,726,000 after buying an additional 86,937 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 2,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 310,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 297,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 255,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 51,942 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.52. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 207,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,027.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. /Adv Kelleher bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.64 per share, for a total transaction of $252,152.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,101,764 shares of company stock worth $9,841,690. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

