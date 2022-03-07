$956.48 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) will report $956.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $802.54 million. Lennox International posted sales of $930.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $4.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.36. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The company had revenue of $964.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.43.

Shares of LII opened at $269.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $243.92 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 913 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.50, for a total transaction of $256,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 2,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $916,050.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $3,168,553. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Lennox International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 535,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,151,000 after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,681,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at $64,763,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

