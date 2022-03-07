Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,243 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 38.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 33,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,957,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,753 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock opened at $121.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.94. The company has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.