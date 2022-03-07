Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,170 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 63,517 shares.The stock last traded at $270.55 and had previously closed at $280.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PALL. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

