Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Purchases £79,600 in Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Bruce acquired 40,000 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £79,600 ($106,802.63).

Shares of LON ABDN opened at GBX 179 ($2.40) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. Abrdn PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 179 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 234.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 247.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABDN shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Abrdn to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.69) price target on shares of Abrdn in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Abrdn from GBX 245 ($3.29) to GBX 210 ($2.82) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abrdn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

