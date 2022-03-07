Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Up 38.5% in February

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $181.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.47. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

In related news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $29,592.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acacia Research by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 45,179 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Research by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acacia Research by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Acacia Research by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

