Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Short Interest Up 38.5% in February

Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 866,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ACTG opened at $3.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $181.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.47. Acacia Research has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $7.54.
In related news, CFO Richard Jay Rosenstein acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc W. Booth sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $29,592.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
About Acacia Research (Get Rating)
Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.
