Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of ASO traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.95. 3,187,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,114. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $22.79 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

