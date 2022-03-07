Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $519,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $43.00 price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of AY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.43. 24,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,248. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -669.23%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

