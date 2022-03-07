Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

IYC stock traded down $2.15 on Monday, reaching $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.00. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $87.51.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.