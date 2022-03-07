Access Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Access Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 3.5% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.89. 269,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,142,840. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average is $65.11. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.53 and a 1 year high of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,795 shares of company stock worth $6,931,533. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

