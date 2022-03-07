Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 369.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.92. 190,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,686,836. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.04 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.