Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,436 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the quarter. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,867. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day moving average is $89.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In related news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $2,517,265. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.61.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.