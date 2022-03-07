Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,858 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,196 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.9% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,550 shares of company stock worth $8,113,010. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $8.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.17. 417,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,055,333. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

