Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 788 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 322,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,644,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.13. 44,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,662. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.10 and a one year high of $115.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.13.

