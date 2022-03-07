Activest Wealth Management Buys 2,463 Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 197.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the second quarter worth $203,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager William Stuart Broadbent bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,458 shares of company stock worth $453,087 over the last 90 days.

BIGZ opened at $11.54 on Monday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

