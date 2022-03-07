Activest Wealth Management Buys 280 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 237.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $123,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,829 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Micron Technology by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.17.

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $91.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

