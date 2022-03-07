Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of ADUS opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $68.57 and a 1 year high of $112.39.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $134,859.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 210.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

