adidas AG (FRA:ADS) Receives €319.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €319.00 ($346.74).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADS. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €320.00 ($347.83) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group set a €344.00 ($373.91) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of FRA ADS traded down €13.30 ($14.46) during trading on Monday, hitting €187.00 ($203.26). 1,319,891 shares of the company were exchanged. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($218.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €239.08 and its 200 day moving average price is €264.88.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

