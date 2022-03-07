ADT (NYSE:ADT) PT Lowered to $9.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the security and automation business’ stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.71.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. ADT has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 274.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

