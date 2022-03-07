Advance Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 32,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $3.80 on Monday, hitting $235.55. 12,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,109. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $210.50 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.22.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

