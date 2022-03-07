Advance Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 13,588 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Welltower makes up approximately 0.2% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

NYSE WELL remained flat at $$87.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. 30,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,467,372. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

