Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $310,000 Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,746,674,000 after acquiring an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB traded down $7.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.99. 554,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,993,914. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.22 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $66,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $1,801,087 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.42.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

