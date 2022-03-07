Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New $665,000 Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 466,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 362,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.91. 338,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,290,075. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $162.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.39.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 93.92%.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

