Advance Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after buying an additional 143,523 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $428.07. 287,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,192,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.83 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

